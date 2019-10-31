Stores on sale at the Prince Edward neighbourhood on 11 October, 2019, as visitor arrivals plummet in Hong Kong, deterred by months of unprecedented street protests that have often descended into violence. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s monetary authority cuts interest rate for the third time, offering a lifeline to an economy heading into recession
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points, in lockstep with a similar cut overnight by the US Federal Reserve
- The city’s economy has been squeezed between the US-China trade war and five months of anti-government protests
An employee counts HK$1,000 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong on Wednesday, February 18, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s dollar returns to form as world’s most ‘boring’ currency as it marks 36th peg anniversary with little fuss
- Peg was introduced by then financial secretary John Bremridge on October 17, 1983
- Analysts and businessmen say the peg is one of the main reasons for Hong Kong’s rise as a major international financial centre
