Sichuan is China’s biggest producer of hydropower. Last year, it produced 78.2 gigawatts. Photo: Xinhua
Banking & Finance

Sichuan beckons power-hungry cryptocurrency miners to the home of the pandas with cheap and plentiful hydroelectricity

  • Energy-intensive sector is expected to absorb the province’s excess electricity output
  • Former vice-chairman of top securities watchdog asks conference to seek breakthrough in application of blockchain in finance
Topic |   Digital currencies
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 5:35pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more research and investment into blockchain technology. Shutterstock
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for more research, investment into blockchain technology

  • ‘Greater effort should be made to strengthen basic research and boost innovation capacity,’ leader tells Communist Party’s elite
  • Technology can be used to ‘empower industries, increase efficiency and lower costs’, industry expert says
Topic |   Blockchain
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 8:36am, 31 Oct, 2019

