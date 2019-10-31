Sichuan is China’s biggest producer of hydropower. Last year, it produced 78.2 gigawatts. Photo: Xinhua
Sichuan beckons power-hungry cryptocurrency miners to the home of the pandas with cheap and plentiful hydroelectricity
- Energy-intensive sector is expected to absorb the province’s excess electricity output
- Former vice-chairman of top securities watchdog asks conference to seek breakthrough in application of blockchain in finance
Topic | Digital currencies
Sichuan is China’s biggest producer of hydropower. Last year, it produced 78.2 gigawatts. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more research and investment into blockchain technology. Shutterstock
Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for more research, investment into blockchain technology
- ‘Greater effort should be made to strengthen basic research and boost innovation capacity,’ leader tells Communist Party’s elite
- Technology can be used to ‘empower industries, increase efficiency and lower costs’, industry expert says
Topic | Blockchain
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more research and investment into blockchain technology. Shutterstock