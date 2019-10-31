Channels

An employee counts Hong Kong one-thousand dollar banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s September dollar deposits and financial war chest expand, defying months of street protests and year-long trade war

  • Local currency deposits grew 0.6 per cent in September to HK$6.88 trillion, reversing a dip in August, as investors converted capital into Hong Kong dollars ahead of several blockbuster stock offerings
  • The financial war chest used to defend Hong Kong’s dollar grew 1.6 per cent to a five-month high of HK$4.229 trillion, the HKMA’s data show
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 8:06pm, 31 Oct, 2019

An employee counts Hong Kong one-thousand dollar banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Empty shops at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay district on 9 September 2019, as the city's street protests – in their third month then – drive visitors and shoppers away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong eases monetary policy as economy slips into recession, prompting city’s banks to cut rates for the first time in 11 years

  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points, in lockstep with a similar cut overnight by the US Federal Reserve
  • The third cut in the cost of money in as many months prompted the city’s three currency issuing banks to ease lending rates for the first time since 2008
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 6:18pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Empty shops at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on 9 September 2019, as the city’s street protests – in their third month then – drive visitors and shoppers away. Photo: Sam Tsang
