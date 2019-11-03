Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A production facility is seen at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia approves what may be the world’s biggest-ever IPO, as Aramco is poised to sell shares on Riyadh exchange

  • Saudi Aramco announced its intention on Sunday to list shares on the local stock exchange in Riyadh
  • The shares are likely to start trading in December
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:01pm, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A production facility is seen at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
An oil storage tank at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Saudi Aramco, planning to launch world’s largest IPO, says its growth lies in natural gas, refining and chemicals

  • Aramco was aiming to raise gas output by 39.4 per cent to 21.6 billion cubic feet per day by 2023, says senior vice-president Mohammed Al Qahtani
  • State-owned company is testing the development of some unconventional shale gas resources, with production costs comparable to major North American projects
Topic |   IPO
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 10:47pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An oil storage tank at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.