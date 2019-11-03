A production facility is seen at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
Saudi Arabia approves what may be the world’s biggest-ever IPO, as Aramco is poised to sell shares on Riyadh exchange
- Saudi Aramco announced its intention on Sunday to list shares on the local stock exchange in Riyadh
- The shares are likely to start trading in December
Topic | IPO
An oil storage tank at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Aramco, planning to launch world’s largest IPO, says its growth lies in natural gas, refining and chemicals
- Aramco was aiming to raise gas output by 39.4 per cent to 21.6 billion cubic feet per day by 2023, says senior vice-president Mohammed Al Qahtani
- State-owned company is testing the development of some unconventional shale gas resources, with production costs comparable to major North American projects
