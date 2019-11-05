Quay cranes standing at the Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) in southern Malaysia’s Johor state, near Singapore, on April 11, 2002. Photo: Reuters
Asian businesses turn their growth focus towards the region as US-China trade war upends global trade links, supply chains
- More than half of Asian business leaders surveyed said they plan to expand in Asia-Pacific in the next five years, according to HSBC report
- 79 per cent of Chinese businesses believe governments are trying to protect domestic companies, HSBC says
Topic | US-China trade war
Quay cranes standing at the Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) in southern Malaysia’s Johor state, near Singapore, on April 11, 2002. Photo: Reuters
The increase in debt levels comes after a campaign by Chinese authorities in recent years to reduce corporate borrowing levels. Photo: Xinhua
China eases on the gas pedal to cut debt as the level of corporate borrowings dropped in 2018
- ‘Modest erosion’ in debt-to-earnings levels in 2018 expected to continue this year, S&P says
- Mining, retail among sectors that have seen the most deterioration, the rating agency says
Topic | China economy
The increase in debt levels comes after a campaign by Chinese authorities in recent years to reduce corporate borrowing levels. Photo: Xinhua