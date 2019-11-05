Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Quay cranes standing at the Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) in southern Malaysia’s Johor state, near Singapore, on April 11, 2002. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Asian businesses turn their growth focus towards the region as US-China trade war upends global trade links, supply chains

  • More than half of Asian business leaders surveyed said they plan to expand in Asia-Pacific in the next five years, according to HSBC report
  • 79 per cent of Chinese businesses believe governments are trying to protect domestic companies, HSBC says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Quay cranes standing at the Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) in southern Malaysia’s Johor state, near Singapore, on April 11, 2002. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The increase in debt levels comes after a campaign by Chinese authorities in recent years to reduce corporate borrowing levels. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

China eases on the gas pedal to cut debt as the level of corporate borrowings dropped in 2018

  • ‘Modest erosion’ in debt-to-earnings levels in 2018 expected to continue this year, S&P says
  • Mining, retail among sectors that have seen the most deterioration, the rating agency says
Topic |   China economy
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:58pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The increase in debt levels comes after a campaign by Chinese authorities in recent years to reduce corporate borrowing levels. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.