Cashless payment platforms through smartphone-enabled QR codes are ubiquitous in China, expanding to a US$12.8 trillion market as at the end of October in 2017. Ant Financial’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay are the two dominant service providers. Here a seafood hawker in Beijing announces he accepts both payment methods, on 9 August 2017. Photo: EPA
China’s digital currency tsar says e-payment platforms may decouple from banks, giving the framework for visitors to access cashless online payment services
- Mu Changchun, the Chinese central bank’s foremost authority on digital currencies said the People’s Bank of China is ready to open its digital currency to visitors and rural residents without needing them to open bank accounts
- The move comes as Alipay and WeChat Pay account for 96 per cent of the country’s mobile payment, as the duo become “systemic significant” infrastructure, he said
A customer using the Alipay payment service at the German department store Breuninger in Dusseldorf, Germany on June 29, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Alipay launches international e-wallet, giving foreigners access to mobile payment platform in first for China
- Ant Financial unveils a 90-day ‘tour pass’ programme for short-term visitors to pay for online purchases through its Alipay platform
- China received 30.5m international tourists in 2018 who spent US$73.1 billion from lodging to shopping and food, Ant Financial says
