Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ashley Alder, the SFC’s chief executive, has said the safe custody of users’ cryptocurrency assets and cybersecurity are major concerns shaping the regulatory framework. Photo: K Y Cheng
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong sets out regulatory framework for virtual asset trading platforms, emphasises investor protection

  • Operators can decide whether they want to apply for a licence from the SFC
  • Framework seeks to address key regulatory concerns, such as safe custody of assets, know-your-client requirements
Topic |   SFC
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 6:15am, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ashley Alder, the SFC’s chief executive, has said the safe custody of users’ cryptocurrency assets and cybersecurity are major concerns shaping the regulatory framework. Photo: K Y Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.