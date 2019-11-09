Channels

Sino Biopharmaceutical will have a weighting of 1.44 per cent on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & Finance

Sino Biopharmaceutical added to Hong Kong index of Chinese stocks amid Beijing’s biotechnology push

  • China Resources Gas also added as companies replace China Railway and China National Building Material on index
  • Index compiler makes no changes to 50 constituent stocks of benchmark Hang Seng Index
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Nov, 2019

A self picture of Eric Tse with Rihanna. Photo: Instagram @erictse0816
Companies

Sino Biopharmaceutical founders’ son, who parties and takes selfies with Rihanna, gets US$3.8 billion gift in the drugmaker’s shares

  • The founder of Sino Biopharmaceutical and his wife have granted 2.7 billion shares of their company, equivalent to US$3.8 billion, to their son Eric Tse as a gift
  • The grant makes Tse, 24, one of the wealthiest individuals in Asia
Topic |   Wealth management
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:36pm, 24 Oct, 2019

