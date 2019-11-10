Channels

Goldman Sachs’ growing ambitions for main street is bringing increased scrutiny and a new set of challenges it has not faced previously. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street regulator to investigate Goldman Sachs after viral tweet about Apple Card

  • Tech entrepreneur David Heinemeier Hansson alleges gender discrimination in the new Apple Card’s algorithms when determining credit limits in a series of tweets
  • Says Apple Card gave him 20 times higher credit limit than his wife
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:02pm, 10 Nov, 2019

An employee demonstrates the new Apple Watch inside the newly renovated Apple Store in New York in September. Photo: AFP
Apple seeks waivers from Donald Trump’s China tariffs on iPhone parts, Apple Watch and AirPods

  • Requests filed for exclusions from 15 per cent duties on 11 products or components imported from China
  • Tech giant says it has not identified source outside China able to meet US demand for the products or components in coming year
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:35am, 2 Nov, 2019

