Goldman Sachs’ growing ambitions for main street is bringing increased scrutiny and a new set of challenges it has not faced previously. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street regulator to investigate Goldman Sachs after viral tweet about Apple Card
- Tech entrepreneur David Heinemeier Hansson alleges gender discrimination in the new Apple Card’s algorithms when determining credit limits in a series of tweets
- Says Apple Card gave him 20 times higher credit limit than his wife
Topic | Banking & Finance
Goldman Sachs’ growing ambitions for main street is bringing increased scrutiny and a new set of challenges it has not faced previously. Photo: Reuters
An employee demonstrates the new Apple Watch inside the newly renovated Apple Store in New York in September. Photo: AFP
Apple seeks waivers from Donald Trump’s China tariffs on iPhone parts, Apple Watch and AirPods
- Requests filed for exclusions from 15 per cent duties on 11 products or components imported from China
- Tech giant says it has not identified source outside China able to meet US demand for the products or components in coming year
Topic | Apple
An employee demonstrates the new Apple Watch inside the newly renovated Apple Store in New York in September. Photo: AFP