Stacks of computers used for mining bitcoin at the Bitfarms cryptocurrency farming facility in Farnham, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin is not real, and any purchase amounts to speculation, says ECB’s ex-chief as he pours cold water on cryptocurrency

  • “The [crypto]currency itself is not real, with the characteristics that a currency must have,” said the European Central Bank’s former president Jean-Claude Trichet, at Caixin’s conference in Beijing
  • An alternative monetary tool to existing currencies is the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the International Monetary Fund, Trichet said
Topic |   Bitcoin
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 3:25pm, 10 Nov, 2019

Cashless payment platforms through smartphone-enabled QR codes are ubiquitous in China, expanding to a US$12.8 trillion market by the end of October in 2017. Ant Financial’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay are the two dominant service providers. Here a seafood hawker in Beijing announces he accepts both payment methods. Photo: EPA
Banking & Finance

China’s digital currency tsar says e-pay platforms could bypass banks to give tourists access to cashless payment services

  • Mu Changchun, the Chinese central bank’s foremost authority on digital currencies said the People’s Bank of China is ready to open its digital currency to visitors and rural residents without needing them to open bank accounts
  • The move comes as Alipay and WeChat Pay account for 96 per cent of the country’s mobile payment, as the duo become “systemic significant” infrastructure, he said
Topic |   Digital currencies
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 10:30am, 7 Nov, 2019

