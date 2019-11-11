Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police fire tear gas at Pedder Street in Central, after some protesters threw objects in the direction of officers on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Banking & Finance

No plans to close stock market or impose caps on cash withdrawals as Hong Kong government denies emergency law rumours

  • Rumours were spread online that the government planned to suspend stock market trading on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • HKMA also said rumours to restrict daily cash withdrawals from banks were unfounded
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:24pm, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police fire tear gas at Pedder Street in Central, after some protesters threw objects in the direction of officers on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.