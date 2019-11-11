Riot police fire tear gas at Pedder Street in Central, after some protesters threw objects in the direction of officers on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
No plans to close stock market or impose caps on cash withdrawals as Hong Kong government denies emergency law rumours
- Rumours were spread online that the government planned to suspend stock market trading on Tuesday and Wednesday
- HKMA also said rumours to restrict daily cash withdrawals from banks were unfounded
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police fire tear gas at Pedder Street in Central, after some protesters threw objects in the direction of officers on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong