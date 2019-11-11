UBS has been penalised by the Securities and Futures Commission twice this year. Photo: Bloomberg
UBS fined US$51 million by Hong Kong regulator for systematically overcharging bond clients for nearly 10 years
- The Swiss bank agrees to fully compensate about 5,000 clients HK$200 million
- This is second major fine imposed on UBS this year after being penalised fined HK$375 million in March for lapses in its IPO sponsor duty
