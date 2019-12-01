Hiring a bicycle during her stay in Beijing remains out of bounds for Louise, who has, as of now, opted against opening a bank account for her three-month stint in China’s capital. Photo: Louise Moon
A foreigner’s life in Beijing without access to Alipay or Wechat Pay is like a fish out of water. Here’s my experience
- Alipay and WeChat Pay say they have opened up their vast ecosystems to foreigners, but access to functions is limited, Business reporter Louise Moon finds
- Cash is no longer king, as life runs through screens and mobile payments platforms
