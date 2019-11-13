A screen shows the value of goods being transacted during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba gets nod to sell shares in Hong Kong, in a secondary listing that catapults city back to the top of world’s IPO ranking
- The nod clears the way for Hangzhou-based Alibaba to start a weeklong roadshow from November 13 to garner interest from global investors
- Shares of Alibaba are likely to trade in Hong Kong in the week of November 25, according to sources familiar with the matter
Topic | IPO
A big screen shows the online gross merchandise volume surpassing 100 billion yuan at 01:03am at the 11.11 Tmall Shopping Festival, which started midnight, in Shanghai, China, 11 November 2019. Photo EPA-EFE
China’s record Singles’ Day offers glimpse of future shopping trends as buyers embrace live streaming
- ‘Live streaming is popular as it plays on the long-popular theme of TV shopping, but in a much more interactive and entertaining way,’ analyst says
Topic | Singles' Day (11.11)
