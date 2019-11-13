Bricks are spread on a road in Central on Wednesday, deterring taxis and other vehicles on what is normally a busy street. Photo: May Tse
Protest chaos leads to the most bank branch closings in Hong Kong’s history other than during typhoons
- 250 bank branches close – 19 per cent of the city’s outlets
- ATMs, online banking remain options for customers
