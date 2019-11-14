Channels

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen on October 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba sets price for Hong Kong-listed shares after overwhelming response for global tranche of US$13.9 billion secondary listing

  • Alibaba Group Holding will offer its shares at no more than HK$188 (US$24) each, according to bankers and sources familiar with the deal
  • Alibaba plans to raise up to US$13.86 billion, in the first secondary listing on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, in a deal that would catapult the city back to the top of global ranks as the IPO capital
Topic |   IPO
Peggy Sito  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 8:45pm, 14 Nov, 2019

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen on October 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
The campus at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters during the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, on November 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba unveils Hong Kong secondary listing plan, in vote of confidence that pushes city back to top of global IPO ranking

  • Alibaba aims to sell 500 million new shares, with 2.5 per cent set aside for Hong Kong public, according plan in SEC filing
  • Asia’s most-valuable company to start a weeklong roadshow this week, with trading debut expected on November 26
Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:42am, 14 Nov, 2019

The campus at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters during the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, on November 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
