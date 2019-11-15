Hangzhou-based Alibaba has been listed in New York since 2014. Photo: Reuters
‘Taobao Queen’ leads the charge as Hong Kong fans of e-commerce platform get ready to spend big on Alibaba’s secondary listing
- Stockbrokers set aside at least HK$120 billion for customers who want to borrow money to subscribe for Alibaba’s retail share offering
- Application for Alibaba’s retail shares will be a fully electronic process, a first for Hong Kong
Topic | Alibaba
Hangzhou-based Alibaba has been listed in New York since 2014. Photo: Reuters
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen on October 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba sets retail price for Hong Kong-listed shares after overwhelming response for global tranche of US$13.9 billion secondary listing
- Alibaba Group Holding to price its retail shares at no more than HK$188 (US$24) each, according to a company statement
- The e-commerce giant will raise up to US$13.86 billion in the first secondary listing on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, in a deal that would catapult the city back to the top of global ranks as the IPO capital
Topic | IPO
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen on October 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters