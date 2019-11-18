Accountants see a gloomy outlook for Hong Kong’s economy. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s battered economy will continue to shrink next year, says CPA Australia survey of accountants
- Two thirds of accounting professionals surveyed by CPA Australia expect Hong Kong’s economy to contract in 2020
- Almost a third of respondents expect companies to reduce headcount to cope with the tough business environment
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Empty shops at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on 9 September 2019, as the city’s street protests – in their third month then – drive visitors and shoppers away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong eases monetary policy as economy slips into recession, prompting city’s banks to cut rates for the first time in 11 years
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points, in lockstep with a similar cut overnight by the US Federal Reserve
- The third cut in the cost of money in as many months prompted the city’s three currency issuing banks to ease lending rates for the first time since 2008
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
