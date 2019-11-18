Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Accountants see a gloomy outlook for Hong Kong’s economy. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s battered economy will continue to shrink next year, says CPA Australia survey of accountants

  • Two thirds of accounting professionals surveyed by CPA Australia expect Hong Kong’s economy to contract in 2020
  • Almost a third of respondents expect companies to reduce headcount to cope with the tough business environment
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 5:50pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Accountants see a gloomy outlook for Hong Kong’s economy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Empty shops at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on 9 September 2019, as the city’s street protests – in their third month then – drive visitors and shoppers away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong eases monetary policy as economy slips into recession, prompting city’s banks to cut rates for the first time in 11 years

  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points, in lockstep with a similar cut overnight by the US Federal Reserve
  • The third cut in the cost of money in as many months prompted the city’s three currency issuing banks to ease lending rates for the first time since 2008
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 11:53pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Empty shops at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on 9 September 2019, as the city’s street protests – in their third month then – drive visitors and shoppers away. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.