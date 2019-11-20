Channels

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, on November 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Alibaba may price Hong Kong stock offering at HK$176 each after marketing process in world’s biggest IPO this year

Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu  

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 11:15am, 20 Nov, 2019

The real significance of Alibaba’s return to Hong Kong is the vote of confidence in the city’s status as a global financial hub despite the ongoing social unrest. Photo: AFP
Alibaba gives Hong Kong vote of confidence

  • ‘Homecoming’ listing of world’s largest online shopping platform may raise as much as US$13.4 billion and support city’s status as a global financial hub despite the ongoing social unrest
SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 11:18pm, 19 Nov, 2019

