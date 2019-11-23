Hong Kong’s big banks have been tightening their belts as they look to improve profitability amid an uncertain economic environment. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking, professional services employers cautious as Hong Kong outlook remains uncertain, recruiting firm says
- Expected salary increases for banking, professional services employees changing jobs have declined to between 10 per cent and 15 per cent for 2020, according to recruiting firm Robert Walters
- Hiring processes are expected to lengthen, with additional interview stages, firm says
HSBC has increased a provision for expected credit losses by US$400 million to reflect the economic outlook in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC to replace investment bank head as part of management reshuffle as Noel Quinn moves to ‘remodel’ bank
- Interim CEO Noel Quinn is reshaping the bank as he hopes to take the top job permanently
- Quinn expects to accelerate cost cuts as part of his efforts to improve profits at the lender
