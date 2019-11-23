Channels

Hong Kong's big banks have been tightening their belts as they look to improve profitability amid an uncertain economic environment.
Banking & Finance

Banking, professional services employers cautious as Hong Kong outlook remains uncertain, recruiting firm says

  • Expected salary increases for banking, professional services employees changing jobs have declined to between 10 per cent and 15 per cent for 2020, according to recruiting firm Robert Walters
  • Hiring processes are expected to lengthen, with additional interview stages, firm says
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 9:00am, 23 Nov, 2019

Hong Kong’s big banks have been tightening their belts as they look to improve profitability amid an uncertain economic environment. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC has increased a provision for expected credit losses by US$400 million to reflect the economic outlook in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

HSBC to replace investment bank head as part of management reshuffle as Noel Quinn moves to ‘remodel’ bank

  • Interim CEO Noel Quinn is reshaping the bank as he hopes to take the top job permanently
  • Quinn expects to accelerate cost cuts as part of his efforts to improve profits at the lender
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:12pm, 20 Nov, 2019

HSBC has increased a provision for expected credit losses by US$400 million to reflect the economic outlook in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
