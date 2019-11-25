Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In 2017, China resumed issuing sovereign dollar debt for the first time since 2004. Photo: Bloomberg News
Banking & Finance

China plans record sale of dollar bonds worth US$6 billion

  • Ministry of Finance is considering tenors of three years, five years, 10 years and 20 years, said sources
  • Chinese borrowers have issued US$195 billion of dollar bonds so far this year, just shy of the US$211 billion record set in 2017
Topic |   Bonds
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:15pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

In 2017, China resumed issuing sovereign dollar debt for the first time since 2004. Photo: Bloomberg News
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.