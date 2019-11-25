In 2017, China resumed issuing sovereign dollar debt for the first time since 2004. Photo: Bloomberg News
China plans record sale of dollar bonds worth US$6 billion
- Ministry of Finance is considering tenors of three years, five years, 10 years and 20 years, said sources
- Chinese borrowers have issued US$195 billion of dollar bonds so far this year, just shy of the US$211 billion record set in 2017
