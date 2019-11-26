Channels

Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group attends the company's stock trading debut at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on November 26, 2019. He is flanked by board member Tung Chee-hwa and Laura Cha Shih May-lung, chairwoman of HKEX. Photo: Sam Tsang
Alibaba shares rise in Hong Kong market debut after completing biggest IPO in 2019

  • Shares climb to as high as HK$189.50 in early trading in Hong Kong, giving investors a premium over the HK$176 offer price
  • Asia’s most valuable company raised US$12.9 billion in the biggest IPO globally this year
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 11:36am, 26 Nov, 2019

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Alibaba prices Hong Kong shares at HK$176, a slight discount to its New York shares in world’s biggest IPO of 2019

  • Retail portion has been oversubscribed by 40 times, meaning the size is likely to be increased to 50 million shares from 12.5 million, sources said
  • Separately, the Hong Kong stock exchange will roll out options and futures contracts for Alibaba shares on its November 26 debut, stock will also be available for short-selling
SCMP

Enoch Yiu  

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 11:22pm, 20 Nov, 2019

