Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group attends the company's stock trading debut at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on November 26, 2019. He is flanked by board member Tung Chee-hwa and Laura Cha Shih May-lung, chairwoman of HKEX. Photo: Sam Tsang
Alibaba shares rise in Hong Kong market debut after completing biggest IPO in 2019
- Shares climb to as high as HK$189.50 in early trading in Hong Kong, giving investors a premium over the HK$176 offer price
- Asia’s most valuable company raised US$12.9 billion in the biggest IPO globally this year
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
