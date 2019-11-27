Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), at a news conference at the Great Hall of the People during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Guo Shuqing, the watchdog of China’s US$40 trillion banking and insurance industry, has the toughest job in global finance
- China’s banking system is twice the size of America’s
- The task of managing that system is getting harder by the day, as China faces its most uncertain economic environment since the global recession a decade ago, a state of affairs further complicated by the civil unrest in Hong Kong
