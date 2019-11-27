Channels

Chan Ka-keung, chairman of WeLab, speaking at the ‘Redefining Hong Kong Forum’ in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong government has ‘not been bold enough’ in nurturing fintech development, says WeLab chairman, former finance secretary Chan Ka-keung

  • Government needs to play a more active role in nurturing financial technology development in Hong Kong to maintain the city’s position as a finance hub, said Chan at the Post’s Redefining Hong Kong
  • ‘Hong Kong has to be a fintech hub; if you are not a fintech hub you will no longer play any role in finance in the next decade,’ Chan warned
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 10:54pm, 27 Nov, 2019

Chan Ka-keung, chairman of WeLab, speaking at the ‘Redefining Hong Kong Forum’ in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
