Protesters gathered in Central on Thanksgiving Day to express gratitude to Washington for signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law, on 28 November 2019. Photo: KY Cheng
Banking & Finance

Explainer: How big a deal for businesses and companies is the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act?

  • US President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law on November 27
  • The legislation amends the US-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, under which Hong Kong enjoys special status that allows it to be treated as a separate entity from the rest of China in terms of customs, trade, investment, technology transfer and immigration
Peggy Sito  

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 6:34pm, 29 Nov, 2019

