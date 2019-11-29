Protesters gathered in Central on Thanksgiving Day to express gratitude to Washington for signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law, on 28 November 2019. Photo: KY Cheng
Explainer: How big a deal for businesses and companies is the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act?
- US President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law on November 27
- The legislation amends the US-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, under which Hong Kong enjoys special status that allows it to be treated as a separate entity from the rest of China in terms of customs, trade, investment, technology transfer and immigration
