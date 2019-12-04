View from the Shanghai World Financial Center in Shanghai. China’s US$17 billion default wave is about to break a record. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s tsunami of bond defaults topped US$17 billion since November, poised to breaking last year’s record amid tepid growth
- At least 15 defaults since the start of November have pushed this year’s total to 120.4 billion yuan, within a hair’s breadth of the 121.9 billion yuan annual record in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
- The defaulted notes amount to a small sliver of China’s US$4.4 trillion onshore corporate bond market, they’ve fuelled concerns of potential contagion
Topic | Bonds
View from the Shanghai World Financial Center in Shanghai. China’s US$17 billion default wave is about to break a record. Photo: Bloomberg