Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (L) and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during a ceremony at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong, Thailand to roll out two-tier tokens in digital currency prototype to speed up cross-border trade financing
- Under a two-tier issuing system, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will work with banks as the issuer and distributor of its digital currency
- Hong Kong and Thai central banks are exploring blockchain-backed digital currencies to facilitate quicker payment in bilateral trade, at US$19.6 billion in 2018
Topic | Digital currencies
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (L) and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during a ceremony at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE