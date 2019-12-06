Charles Li Xiaojia, the chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. Photo: Nora Tam
From oil rigs to Wall St, HKEX chief executive Charles Li has seen it all – and is using his experience to diversify Hong Kong’s bourse
- HKEX chief executive has been voted the 2019 Businessperson of the Year at the DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards
- Not giving up on M&As, tie-ups following failure to acquire London Stock Exchange, Li says
Topic | DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards
