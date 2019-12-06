US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) with US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (left) during a Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) meeting at the US Treasury in Washington, DC on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
US Treasury, Federal Reserve agree there’s no need for America to issue a digital currency in the near future
- Some other central banks, including the People’s Bank of China, have discussed creating digital currencies
- The European Central Bank is examining whether to develop its own digital currency, while the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is developing a prototype digital token to facilitate trade settlement with the Bank of Thailand
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (L) and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during a ceremony at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong, Thailand to roll out two-tier tokens in digital currency prototype to speed up cross-border trade settlement
- Under a two-tier issuing system, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will work with banks as the issuer and distributor of its digital currency
- Hong Kong and Thai central banks are exploring blockchain-backed digital currencies to facilitate quicker payment in bilateral trade, at US$19.6 billion in 2018
