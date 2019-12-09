HSBC has increased its provision for expected credit losses in Hong Kong by US$400 million because of the protests that have forced the economy into a technical recession in the third quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC shuffles senior management as interim CEO Noel Quinn makes his mark on the bank
- Marc Moses, chief risk officer and a director, one of three senior executives to retire or move within the bank
- Georges Elhedery and Greg Guyett will become co-heads of HSBC’s investment bank
HSBC to replace investment bank head as part of management reshuffle as Noel Quinn moves to ‘remodel’ bank
- Interim CEO Noel Quinn is reshaping the bank as he hopes to take the top job permanently
- Quinn expects to accelerate cost cuts as part of his efforts to improve profits at the lender
