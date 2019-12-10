Channels

A cleaner wipes down a gambling table just before the opening of the new Sands Casino in Macau on 18 May 2004. Sands is the first American operator of gambling facilities in the Chinese Special Administrative Region (SAR). Photo: AFP
As high-rollers flee, Macau’s bad year is turning out to be not just another blip in the history of China’s sole legal gambling hub

  • Macau’s gaming revenue will swing from 14 per cent growth in 2018 to a decline of 3 per cent in 2019, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg
  • They predict a mild improvement of 3 per cent in 2020 on easy comparisons with this year’s low levels
Updated: 11:10am, 10 Dec, 2019

Gambling revenues in Macau are heading towards their first annual revenue decline in three years. Photo: Bloomberg
Macau casino revenues take a hit from Hong Kong protests and US-China trade war, slip 8.5 per cent in November

  • President Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau this month for the 20th anniversary of its handover from Portugal is likely to squeeze revenues further as tightened visa policies deter visitors
  • Gross revenues of US$2.8 billion for November were better than analysts’ expectations of a drop between 10-13 per cent
Updated: 6:33pm, 1 Dec, 2019

