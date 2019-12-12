Riot police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Tsim Sha Tsui on December 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s deteriorating economy puts city’s reputation as business hub at risk if protests persist, says Fitch
- Fitch Ratings updates its 2019 GDP forecast for Hong Kong to minus 1.5 per cent from its earlier estimate of zero growth
- International perceptions of the intrinsic strengths of Hong Kong’s business environment are still at risk, which could eventually weaken its status, says Fitch
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Tsim Sha Tsui on December 1. Photo: Bloomberg