The New York Stock Exchange facade lit up with festive cheer. Wall Street had a good day on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Christmas cheer comes to markets as trade war breakthrough, easier Brexit path reduce risks

  • The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite logged record closes on Thursday
  • President Trump signed off on a phase-one trade deal, and exit polls showed Boris Johnson heading for a majority that should ease the passage of Brexit
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:31am, 13 Dec, 2019

As shipping goods from China to the US has become more expensive, companies have moved their factories to cheaper export destinations in Asia. Photo: EPA
Change in supply chains driven by sustainability, digitalisation, not trade war, say business leaders at Beijing forum

  • Big multinationals are increasingly ‘regionalising’ their supply chains, say panellists at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum
  • Shift of factories away from China to avoid tariffs imposed by US is more of a ‘short-term tactical change’
Louise Moon

Updated: 8:45pm, 22 Nov, 2019

