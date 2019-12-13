The New York Stock Exchange facade lit up with festive cheer. Wall Street had a good day on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Christmas cheer comes to markets as trade war breakthrough, easier Brexit path reduce risks
- The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite logged record closes on Thursday
- President Trump signed off on a phase-one trade deal, and exit polls showed Boris Johnson heading for a majority that should ease the passage of Brexit
Topic | Stocks
As shipping goods from China to the US has become more expensive, companies have moved their factories to cheaper export destinations in Asia. Photo: EPA
Change in supply chains driven by sustainability, digitalisation, not trade war, say business leaders at Beijing forum
- Big multinationals are increasingly ‘regionalising’ their supply chains, say panellists at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum
- Shift of factories away from China to avoid tariffs imposed by US is more of a ‘short-term tactical change’
Topic | US-China trade war
