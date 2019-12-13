Only 427 P2P companies were still in operation in China at the end of October, compared with a peak of 6,000 in 2015. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Hebei province imposes total ban on P2P platforms

  • Hebei is China’s second province to shut down P2P lenders after Hunan as the government continues its clean-up act
  • None of the 35 platforms that applied for administrative tests met the regulations, provincial government says in statement
Zhang Shidong

Updated: 11:10pm, 13 Dec, 2019

