Only 427 P2P companies were still in operation in China at the end of October, compared with a peak of 6,000 in 2015. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Hebei province imposes total ban on P2P platforms
- Hebei is China’s second province to shut down P2P lenders after Hunan as the government continues its clean-up act
- None of the 35 platforms that applied for administrative tests met the regulations, provincial government says in statement
