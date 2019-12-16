Hong Kong riot police officers walk past a Bank of China branch which has been vandalised by anti-government protesters. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong withstands protests with only a trickle of ‘fright capital’ fleeing to Singapore, MUFG Bank estimates
- Hong Kong may have suffered US$6 billion in fright capital to Singapore ‘at most’ from May to October as protests intensified, MUFG estimates
- Scale of outflows not large enough to warrant serious concern yet, though further leakage cannot be ruled out if violence persists
Topic | Hong Kong protests
