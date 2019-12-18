ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance and Sinolink Group own ZA Bank, which is the first virtual lender to launch operations in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s banking sector enters new era as ZA Bank becomes the city’s first virtual lender to launch services
- ZA Bank, which has selected 2,000 users to test its services, to initially offer multicurrency savings account, time deposits and local transfers from today
- Launch of virtual banks is major milestone in the development of Hong Kong’s banking industry, says Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of HKMA
Topic | Banking & Finance
