ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance and Sinolink Group own ZA Bank, which is the first virtual lender to launch operations in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s banking sector enters new era as ZA Bank becomes the city’s first virtual lender to launch services

  • ZA Bank, which has selected 2,000 users to test its services, to initially offer multicurrency savings account, time deposits and local transfers from today
  • Launch of virtual banks is major milestone in the development of Hong Kong’s banking industry, says Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of HKMA
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 4:14pm, 18 Dec, 2019

