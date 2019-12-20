The data show the net outflow of funds from Hong Kong’s financial system came to HK$163.5 billion (US$20.97 billion). Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

HKMA insists Hong Kong’s political crisis has not sparked capital flight even as data shows spike in funds leaving

  • Data from the government showed the net outflow of funds from Hong Kong was HK$163.5 billion in Q3, much higher than the HK$38.1 billion in the second quarter, and compared to a net inflow of HK$28.18 billion in the first
  • But Howard Lee, the HKMA’s deputy chief executive, says the underlying numbers show there is no need for concern
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:13pm, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The data show the net outflow of funds from Hong Kong’s financial system came to HK$163.5 billion (US$20.97 billion). Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.