The data show the net outflow of funds from Hong Kong’s financial system came to HK$163.5 billion (US$20.97 billion). Photo: Bloomberg
HKMA insists Hong Kong’s political crisis has not sparked capital flight even as data shows spike in funds leaving
- Data from the government showed the net outflow of funds from Hong Kong was HK$163.5 billion in Q3, much higher than the HK$38.1 billion in the second quarter, and compared to a net inflow of HK$28.18 billion in the first
- But Howard Lee, the HKMA’s deputy chief executive, says the underlying numbers show there is no need for concern
