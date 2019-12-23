FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Business /  Banking & Finance

Foreign insurers embrace China as ownership and operating barriers go on fast-track easing

  • China to let foreign life insurers own 100 per cent of mainland ventures from January 1, one year ahead of the initial target
  • Foreign insurers command less than 10 per cent of general and life insurance market in China, McKinsey estimates
Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:30am, 23 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.