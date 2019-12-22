The think tank China Finance 40 Forum says the government should bring together the data platforms of each financial regulatory body to better monitor potential risk and act quickly as problems arise. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
China’s former securities watchdog chief urges closer supervision of AI in finance industry
- Artificial intelligence could go wrong just like any other technology, says Xiao Gang, former chief of China’s securities regulator
- Technology to regulate banking and financial products that use facial recognition and big data has largely lagged development, according to the think tank China Finance 40 Forum
Topic | Banking & Finance
