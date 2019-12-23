Political and diplomatic turmoil led to fears of a global recession, which has driven investors to buy into gold and drive the price up, analysts said. Photo: Shutterstock
Traders bullish as gold price is poised for strongest growth in almost a decade, having gained 15 per cent amid Hong Kong protests, US-China trade war
- Rally is expected to continue next year, with some seeing a further 20 per cent price rise amid geopolitical uncertainties
- Gold rose 15 per cent in 2019, easily beating Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index’s 7 per cent rise
