China’s first home built aircraft carrier Shandong was placed in active service on December 17 at the naval port in Sanya, Hainan province. Now, China wants to create giant investment banks. Photo: Handout
China embarks on mission to create ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ investment banks to take on Wall Street giants
- China Securities Regulatory Commission wants to create heavyweight investment banks and plans to support mergers, enhance capital strength, expand the services they offer and promote ‘internationalisation’.
- China’s 131 brokers have assets that are equal to what Goldman Sachs sits on by itself
