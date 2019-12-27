Research is becoming a core offering with even smaller Chinese brokerages building teams. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

It’s a good time to be an analyst in China as brokerages go on hiring spree while global investment banks cut headcount

  • Number of registered analysts in China rises 8 per cent to 3,225, while headcount at 12 global banks falls 8 per cent to 3,500, according to research firm Coalition Development
  • Policymakers are also pushing local brokerages to compete with the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:52am, 27 Dec, 2019

