China’s financial regulator takes aim at country’s murky restructuring process for bond defaults
- China’s regulators are pushing to improve the debt restructuring process, currently notoriously opaque and protracted
- Senior officials from bodies including the central bank and securities regulator this week urged that defaults be handled more efficiently and transparently, saying action is needed to restore investor confidence
