Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a cultural performance in Macau on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony’s return to China. Photo: Reuters
Has President Xi finally set Macau on the path to shedding its reliance on casinos and becoming a financial hub?
- On his recent visit to mark 20 years since its return to Chinese rule, Xi said his government supported Macau in its goals of diversifying away from its reliance on casino revenues
- At the same time, a raft of measures were announced which could help the former Portuguese territory on its way to becoming a financial centre
Topic | Macau
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a cultural performance in Macau on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony’s return to China. Photo: Reuters