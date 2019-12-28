Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a cultural performance in Macau on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony’s return to China. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Has President Xi finally set Macau on the path to shedding its reliance on casinos and becoming a financial hub?

  • On his recent visit to mark 20 years since its return to Chinese rule, Xi said his government supported Macau in its goals of diversifying away from its reliance on casino revenues
  • At the same time, a raft of measures were announced which could help the former Portuguese territory on its way to becoming a financial centre
Topic |   Macau
SCMP

Peggy Sito

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:31am, 28 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a cultural performance in Macau on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony’s return to China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito is the deputy business editor at the Post. She was previously editor on the property desk and has won various news awards from the Hong Kong Consumer Council, the Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and the Society of Publishers in Asia.

Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.