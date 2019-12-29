China’s ‘digital yuan’ will be intended solely for the payment of goods and services. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia’s central banks are ahead in the race to develop their own digital currencies, say experts, led by China, Hong Kong, Thailand
- China is expected to be among the world’s first few central banks to roll out a sovereign digital currency to join the US$25.9 trillion e-payment market currently dominated by Alipay, WeChat Pay
- Collaboration between Hong Kong and Thailand is expected to help companies save costs incurred in cross-border payments
Topic | Digital currencies
China’s ‘digital yuan’ will be intended solely for the payment of goods and services. Photo: Shutterstock