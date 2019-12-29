Hang Seng Bank and HSBC have frozen salaries for their top executives, according to sources. Photo: David Wong
The good times are over for Hong Kong’s bankers as their bonuses are crushed by protests, trade war

  • The city’s stockbrokers are likely to get zero or a month’s salary as bonus after stock market turnover fell 20 per cent, slashing their commission income
  • HSBC, Hang Seng freeze pay of top executives, while remaining staff can expect 1 to 2 per cent pay rise, say sources contacted by the Post
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 2:13pm, 29 Dec, 2019

