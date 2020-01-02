The new HK$20 and HK$50 notes are presented during a press conference by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Winson Wong
New yum cha, butterfly themed HK$20, HK$50 notes to be released in time for lai see to insure widest circulation, HKMA says
- New notes to arrive on January 14, the same day customers can start exchanging notes for lai see
- The HK$20 notes will be themed around tea gatherings, while the HK$50 notes will feature butterflies
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
The new HK$20 and HK$50 notes are presented during a press conference by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Winson Wong