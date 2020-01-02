The new HK$20 and HK$50 notes are presented during a press conference by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

New yum cha, butterfly themed HK$20, HK$50 notes to be released in time for lai see to insure widest circulation, HKMA says

  • New notes to arrive on January 14, the same day customers can start exchanging notes for lai see
  • The HK$20 notes will be themed around tea gatherings, while the HK$50 notes will feature butterflies
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:12am, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The new HK$20 and HK$50 notes are presented during a press conference by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.