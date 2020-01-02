Hong Kong needs US-listed technology giants to follow in the footsteps of Alibaba and have a secondary listing on its bourse for it to retain its crown as the world’s largest IPO market in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong to remain among top three IPO markets globally in 2020, raise HK$260 billion, PwC says
- 2018 listing reforms have diversified city’s capital market and laid an important foundation for its IPO market, accounting giant says
- Key to Hong Kong retaining its crown will be its ability to attract listings by giant companies, investment firm says
