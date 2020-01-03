The Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) is a compulsory retirement scheme that covers 2.9 million people in the city. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s MPF pension scheme reports third-best year, returning 12.6 per cent in 2019, with stock funds the biggest winners

  • Top of the league were US equity funds with an average return of 27.9 per cent return, while Greater China funds came second on 23.2 per cent
  • Investors are warned to pay attention to risks in 2020, with trade war, Brexit and Hong Kong protests potentially hurting MPF investments
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 1:18pm, 3 Jan, 2020

