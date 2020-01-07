Singapore has drawn huge interest from companies for its digital bank licence. Photo: Roy Issa
Ant Financial and Xiaomi among 21 applicants for Singapore digital bank licence
- Monetary Authority of Singapore said that it had received 21 applications – seven for retail banks and 14 for wholesale banks
- Singapore’s central bank plans to issue up to five licences – two retail and three wholesale – in June this year
