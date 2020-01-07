Singapore has drawn huge interest from companies for its digital bank licence. Photo: Roy Issa
Business /  Banking & Finance

Ant Financial and Xiaomi among 21 applicants for Singapore digital bank licence

  • Monetary Authority of Singapore said that it had received 21 applications – seven for retail banks and 14 for wholesale banks
  • Singapore’s central bank plans to issue up to five licences – two retail and three wholesale – in June this year
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:12pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore has drawn huge interest from companies for its digital bank licence. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.